Eden Research (LON:EDEN) Issues Earnings Results

Eden Research (LON:EDEN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.40) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
LON:EDEN traded up GBX 0.22 ($0.00) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 7.35 ($0.10). The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.80. Eden Research has a 52 week low of GBX 4.43 ($0.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 10.55 ($0.14). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.96 million and a PE ratio of -14.70.
About Eden Research
Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?
Receive News & Ratings for Eden Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eden Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.