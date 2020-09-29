Eden Research (LON:EDEN) Issues Earnings Results

Eden Research (LON:EDEN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.40) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON:EDEN traded up GBX 0.22 ($0.00) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 7.35 ($0.10). The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.80. Eden Research has a 52 week low of GBX 4.43 ($0.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 10.55 ($0.14). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.96 million and a PE ratio of -14.70.

About Eden Research

Eden Research plc offers sustainable solutions for crop protection, animal health, and consumer products in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company provides various plant protection products, such as foliar disease control, soil pest, protected glass house crops, and post-harvest applications.

