EDGE PERF/PAR VTG FPD 0.1 (LON:EDGI) Trading Down 16.7%

Sep 29th, 2020

EDGE PERF/PAR VTG FPD 0.1 (LON:EDGI)’s share price dropped 16.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 15 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 15 ($0.20). Approximately 13,059 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 7,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18 ($0.24).

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 18.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.22.

