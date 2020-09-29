Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ENBL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

ENBL traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.11. The company had a trading volume of 669,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,498. Enable Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $12.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 2.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.38.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $515.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Enable Midstream Partners will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Enable Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. American Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 100.0% in the first quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Enable Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Enable Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enable Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

