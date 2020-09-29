Encompass Health Corp (NYSE:EHC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Encompass Health Corp (NYSE:EHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th.

Encompass Health has increased its dividend payment by 17.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Encompass Health has a dividend payout ratio of 39.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Encompass Health to earn $4.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.0%.

EHC opened at $63.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.84. Encompass Health has a 12-month low of $48.01 and a 12-month high of $83.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.20.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

