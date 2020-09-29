Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2020

Equities research analysts expect Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) to report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Endurance International Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.03. Endurance International Group reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endurance International Group will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Endurance International Group.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Endurance International Group had a net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $273.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.31 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EIGI shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:EIGI traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $5.88. The stock had a trading volume of 42,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,206. Endurance International Group has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $879.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.23 and a beta of 2.19.

In other Endurance International Group news, CMO John Orlando sold 15,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $84,316.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marc Montagner sold 15,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $88,205.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,498 shares of company stock worth $311,547. 50.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIGI. Siris Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Endurance International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,575,000. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in Endurance International Group by 480.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 771,640 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 638,669 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Endurance International Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $965,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Endurance International Group by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,128,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 440,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endurance International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,623,000. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Endurance International Group Company Profile

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endurance International Group (EIGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI)

Receive News & Ratings for Endurance International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endurance International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit