Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) to report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Endurance International Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.03. Endurance International Group reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endurance International Group will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Endurance International Group.

Get Endurance International Group alerts:

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Endurance International Group had a net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $273.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.31 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EIGI shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:EIGI traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $5.88. The stock had a trading volume of 42,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,206. Endurance International Group has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $879.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.23 and a beta of 2.19.

In other Endurance International Group news, CMO John Orlando sold 15,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $84,316.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marc Montagner sold 15,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $88,205.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,498 shares of company stock worth $311,547. 50.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIGI. Siris Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Endurance International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,575,000. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in Endurance International Group by 480.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 771,640 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 638,669 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Endurance International Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $965,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Endurance International Group by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,128,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 440,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endurance International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,623,000. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Endurance International Group Company Profile

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endurance International Group (EIGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endurance International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endurance International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.