Enel Americas (NYSE:ENI) Shares Down 0.4%

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2020

Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENI) shares fell 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.66 and last traded at $13.76. 625,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 921,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.82.

About Enel Americas (NYSE:ENI)

Enel Américas SA engages in the exploitation, distribution and transformation of energy directly or through its subsidiaries and affiliates. It operates through the following business segments: Generation & Transmission and Distribution. The Generation & Transmission segment composes of companies that own generation plants.

Further Reading: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit