Enel S.p.A. ADS (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Short Interest Down 75.1% in September

Enel S.p.A. ADS (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a decline of 75.1% from the August 31st total of 95,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 559,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ENLAY stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.62. The company had a trading volume of 628,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,084. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Enel S.p.A. ADS has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $9.72. The company has a market capitalization of $87.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 0.47.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ENLAY shares. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enel S.p.A. ADS in a report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine cut Enel S.p.A. ADS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enel S.p.A. ADS in a report on Friday, July 17th. HSBC cut Enel S.p.A. ADS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel S.p.A. ADS in a report on Friday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

