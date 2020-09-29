Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.97 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) will post sales of $7.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Epizyme’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $8.50 million. Epizyme reported sales of $5.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full-year sales of $26.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.80 million to $29.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $112.24 million, with estimates ranging from $65.10 million to $150.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Epizyme.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,459.72% and a negative return on equity of 72.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 million.

EPZM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Epizyme from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Epizyme from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Epizyme from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Epizyme stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.03. The stock had a trading volume of 678,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,442. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.61. The company has a quick ratio of 11.25, a current ratio of 11.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Epizyme has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $27.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.92.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birchview Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 16.7% in the second quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 70,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Epizyme in the second quarter worth $1,174,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Epizyme in the second quarter worth $292,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 19.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 452,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 75,223 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 12.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 541,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,696,000 after purchasing an additional 60,962 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

