Equiniti Group PLC (LON:EQN) Receives GBX 191.50 Average PT from Analysts

Equiniti Group PLC (LON:EQN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 191.50 ($2.50).

Several research firms have recently commented on EQN. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equiniti Group in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equiniti Group in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Equiniti Group from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt decreased their target price on shares of Equiniti Group from GBX 173 ($2.26) to GBX 151 ($1.97) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of EQN stock remained flat at $GBX 108.40 ($1.42) during trading hours on Tuesday. 341,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,430. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 114.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 142.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.16 million and a PE ratio of 18.07. Equiniti Group has a twelve month low of GBX 103.40 ($1.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 234.60 ($3.07). The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.02.

In related news, insider Guy Wakeley purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share, with a total value of £11,000 ($14,373.45).

About Equiniti Group

Equiniti Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides administration and payment services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in four segments: Investment Solutions, Intelligent Solutions, Pension Solutions, and Interest Income. It offers registration services, including share registration, corporate actions and IPOs, company secretarial, proxy solicitation, and investor analytic services; and employee services, such as employee share plans, executive and discretionary share plans, and trustee services, as well as bereavement services.

