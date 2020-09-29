Espers Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $47.00 (ESP)

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. In the last week, Espers has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. Espers has a total market capitalization of $619,250.99 and approximately $47.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Espers coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptohub, Livecoin and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00050408 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10,766.28 or 1.00031548 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.66 or 0.00628621 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.08 or 0.01245798 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005399 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00008192 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00109146 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005015 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

About Espers

ESP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 12th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Espers is espers.io . The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Espers Coin Trading

Espers can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Espers should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Espers using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

