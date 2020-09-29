EverGreenCoin (EGC) Price Tops $0.0203

EverGreenCoin (CURRENCY:EGC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 29th. One EverGreenCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000189 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EverGreenCoin has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. EverGreenCoin has a total market cap of $294,058.17 and $22.00 worth of EverGreenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EverGreenCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00050562 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10,766.75 or 1.00016638 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.62 or 0.00628180 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.46 or 0.01249059 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005438 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00007836 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00109777 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005025 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EverGreenCoin Profile

EverGreenCoin (CRYPTO:EGC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2015. EverGreenCoin’s total supply is 14,457,809 coins. The Reddit community for EverGreenCoin is /r/EverGreenCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EverGreenCoin’s official Twitter account is @EverGreenCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EverGreenCoin is evergreencoin.org

EverGreenCoin Coin Trading

EverGreenCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverGreenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EverGreenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EverGreenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EverGreenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EverGreenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.