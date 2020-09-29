Evolution Petroleum (EPM) versus Its Rivals Head to Head Review

Evolution Petroleum (NYSE: EPM) is one of 230 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Evolution Petroleum to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Evolution Petroleum and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Evolution Petroleum $29.60 million $5.94 million 16.36 Evolution Petroleum Competitors $8.58 billion $424.12 million 6.18

Evolution Petroleum’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Evolution Petroleum. Evolution Petroleum is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Evolution Petroleum pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Evolution Petroleum pays out 71.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.8% and pay out 32.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Evolution Petroleum has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Evolution Petroleum and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolution Petroleum 20.06% 5.90% 4.81% Evolution Petroleum Competitors -93.76% 42.33% -0.64%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.5% of Evolution Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.4% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Evolution Petroleum shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Evolution Petroleum has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evolution Petroleum’s peers have a beta of 2.14, suggesting that their average stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Evolution Petroleum and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolution Petroleum 0 1 1 0 2.50 Evolution Petroleum Competitors 2689 9909 13470 442 2.44

Evolution Petroleum currently has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 96.51%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 86.61%. Given Evolution Petroleum’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Evolution Petroleum is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Evolution Petroleum peers beat Evolution Petroleum on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Houston, Texas.

