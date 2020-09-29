EXMR (EXMR) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $31,070.00

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. EXMR has a market capitalization of $36.20 million and approximately $31,070.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EXMR token can now be purchased for $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and YoBit. Over the last week, EXMR has traded 9,902.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001095 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000648 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000070 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EXMR Profile

EXMR (CRYPTO:EXMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,756,612 tokens. EXMR’s official website is exmrfoundation.org . EXMR’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR . EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin . The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling EXMR

EXMR can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EXMR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

