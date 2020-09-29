Fantasy Sports Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $13.00 (DFS)

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 240.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 29th. Fantasy Sports has a total market cap of $147,859.87 and approximately $13.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fantasy Sports has traded 230.5% higher against the dollar. One Fantasy Sports token can now be purchased for $0.0226 or 0.00000210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coindeal, Cat.Ex and P2PB2B.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042833 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004898 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00007289 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $512.44 or 0.04752812 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009289 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00056700 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002192 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00033777 BTC.

Fantasy Sports Token Profile

Fantasy Sports (DFS) is a token. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,532,031 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken . Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com

Fantasy Sports Token Trading

Fantasy Sports can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Coindeal and Cat.Ex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantasy Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantasy Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fantasy Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

