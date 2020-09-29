FantasyGold (FGC) Price Reaches $0.0025 on Major Exchanges

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 29th. One FantasyGold coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. FantasyGold has a market cap of $40,276.34 and approximately $9.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FantasyGold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009277 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00265707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00041046 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00091942 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $172.59 or 0.01599957 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000242 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00184789 BTC.

FantasyGold Coin Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 16,241,597 coins. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The official website for FantasyGold is www.fantasygold.io . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

FantasyGold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FantasyGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FantasyGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FantasyGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.