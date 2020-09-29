Fantom (FTM) Price Down 12.5% Over Last Week

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. Over the last seven days, Fantom has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. One Fantom token can now be purchased for $0.0376 or 0.00000349 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, Kucoin and Hotbit. Fantom has a market cap of $80.32 million and $8.81 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009303 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00264728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00040985 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00092175 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.55 or 0.01593566 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000241 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00182866 BTC.

About Fantom

Fantom’s total supply is 2,138,153,791 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,137,720,028 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation

Buying and Selling Fantom

Fantom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bibox, DDEX, Kucoin, Bilaxy, Bgogo and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

