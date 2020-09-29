Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.85 Billion

Equities analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to post sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.86 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp posted sales of $1.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full year sales of $7.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.45 billion to $7.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.33 billion to $7.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Wedbush upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FITB. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 32,680 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after acquiring an additional 55,145 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 8,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 27,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 8,372 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $20.99. 5,705,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,334,911. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $31.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

