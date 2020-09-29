Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.38.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FITB. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

FITB traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $20.99. 5,705,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,334,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.92 and its 200 day moving average is $18.87. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.70.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 13,393 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 55,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 9,377 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,680,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,397,000 after purchasing an additional 277,596 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

