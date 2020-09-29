Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs (CVE:FCA) Shares Down 26.8%

Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Corp (CVE:FCA)’s stock price was down 26.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$7.17 and last traded at C$7.17. Approximately 1,800 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.76, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market cap of $49.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64.

Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs (CVE:FCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$1.43 million for the quarter.

Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp. focuses on capital partnership investing in the U.S. income producing real estate and mortgage debt investments. It intends to acquire income producing U.S. real estate assets in the United States; and create a real estate debt and equity lending platform, which focuses on providing bridge mortgage loans and joint venture capital.

