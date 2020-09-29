G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.70.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIII. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 47.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 496.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock traded down $1.05 on Tuesday, hitting $13.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,141,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,817. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.50 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 2.52. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $34.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.51 and a 200-day moving average of $11.25.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.45. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $297.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

