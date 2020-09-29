GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) will post ($1.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for GALAPAGOS NV/S’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.09). GALAPAGOS NV/S reported earnings of $8.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 112.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that GALAPAGOS NV/S will report full-year earnings of ($4.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.54) to ($3.00). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($5.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.93) to ($3.12). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GALAPAGOS NV/S.

Get GALAPAGOS NV/S alerts:

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.88). GALAPAGOS NV/S had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $129.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.41 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GLPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Barclays lowered shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from $221.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GALAPAGOS NV/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.23.

NASDAQ GLPG traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $141.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,572. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a 1-year low of $112.00 and a 1-year high of $274.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.59 and its 200 day moving average is $185.48. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 91.15 and a beta of 0.94.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPG. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 74,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,523,000 after buying an additional 28,146 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 68.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,742,000 after buying an additional 49,053 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 4.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S during the first quarter valued at $2,323,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 11.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 53,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,464,000 after buying an additional 5,435 shares during the period. 11.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GALAPAGOS NV/S Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GALAPAGOS NV/S (GLPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GALAPAGOS NV/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GALAPAGOS NV/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.