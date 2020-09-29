Garlicoin Market Capitalization Achieves $123,875.32 (GRLC)

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 29th. One Garlicoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, CoinFalcon and Nanex. Garlicoin has a market capitalization of $123,875.32 and $85.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Garlicoin has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar.

Garlicoin Profile

GRLC is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 60,349,625 coins. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Garlicoin is garlicoin.io. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin.

Garlicoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, Nanex and CoinFalcon. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Garlicoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Garlicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

