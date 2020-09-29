GEE Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Short Interest Update

GEE Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a decrease of 64.5% from the August 31st total of 64,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GEE Group stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in GEE Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 496,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,627 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 3.53% of GEE Group worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN JOB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,569. GEE Group has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $2.49.

GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.59 million during the quarter.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of GEE Group from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

About GEE Group

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional, industrial, and physician assistant staffing and placement services in the United States. The company offers professional placement services comprising placement of information technology, engineering, medical, and accounting professionals on regular placement basis or a temporary contract basis; and weekly temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

