Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.83.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GMAB shares. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMAB. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its position in Genmab A/S by 324.1% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 110,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after buying an additional 84,340 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Genmab A/S during the first quarter worth about $400,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Genmab A/S by 369.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 968,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,830,000 after buying an additional 762,210 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Genmab A/S by 13.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Genmab A/S during the second quarter worth about $310,000. 5.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GMAB stock traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $37.33. 1,635,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,617. The company has a current ratio of 9.53, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $16.24 and a twelve month high of $38.87. The company has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.40.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.12). Genmab A/S had a net margin of 54.66% and a return on equity of 38.38%. The company had revenue of $804.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.85 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

