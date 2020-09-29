Global Digital Content Trading 47.4% Lower This Week (GDC)

Global Digital Content (CURRENCY:GDC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One Global Digital Content token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Global Digital Content has a total market cap of $2.35 million and approximately $9,908.00 worth of Global Digital Content was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Global Digital Content has traded 47.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Global Digital Content Profile

Global Digital Content (CRYPTO:GDC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Global Digital Content’s total supply is 4,765,815,836 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,209,198,933 tokens. The official website for Global Digital Content is rankingball.io . The official message board for Global Digital Content is play.rankingball.com/sports#notice . Global Digital Content’s official Twitter account is @GDCPool

Buying and Selling Global Digital Content

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Digital Content directly using U.S. dollars.

