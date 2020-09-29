Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) Receives $21.10 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.88.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on GNL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.
NYSE GNL traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $15.84. 308,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,830. Global Net Lease has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $21.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 66.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 8.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 6.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 80,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 7.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 347,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 23,748 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 120.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 25,126 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 20.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 13,307 shares during the period. 65.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Global Net Lease
Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.
