Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) Receives $21.10 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.88.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GNL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

NYSE GNL traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $15.84. 308,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,830. Global Net Lease has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $21.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 66.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.30% and a net margin of 12.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Net Lease will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 8.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 6.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 80,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 7.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 347,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 23,748 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 120.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 25,126 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 20.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 13,307 shares during the period. 65.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.