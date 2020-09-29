GoldFund (GFUN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3,554.00

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 29th. GoldFund has a total market cap of $140,479.32 and $3,554.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GoldFund has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar. One GoldFund token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Dcoin, P2PB2B and Coinhub.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002254 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001595 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000539 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000733 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001147 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000044 BTC.

GoldFund Profile

GoldFund is a token. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 tokens. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io

GoldFund Token Trading

GoldFund can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Dcoin and Coinhub. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

