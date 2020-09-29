Grammer (ETR:GMM) Shares Down 0.9%

Grammer AG (ETR:GMM) dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €15.95 ($18.76) and last traded at €16.00 ($18.82). Approximately 391 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 18,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at €16.15 ($19.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €16.44 and a 200-day moving average price of €18.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.43 million and a P/E ratio of -4.54.

About Grammer (ETR:GMM)

Grammer AG develops and produces components and systems for automotive interiors worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Automotive and Commercial Vehicles. The Automotive division supplies headrests, armrests, center consoles, and interior components and operating elements to carmakers and automotive system suppliers.

