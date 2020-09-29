Ground Rents Income Fund (LON:GRIO) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Ground Rents Income Fund PLC (LON:GRIO) shares fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 80 ($1.05) and last traded at GBX 80 ($1.05). 7,612 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 118,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81.50 ($1.06).

The stock has a market capitalization of $77.61 million and a P/E ratio of -33.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 82.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 77.28.

About Ground Rents Income Fund (LON:GRIO)

Ground Rents Income Fund PLC is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Braemar Estates (Residential) Ltd, Asset Management Arm. The firm invest in long dated United Kingdom ground rents. It acquire a portfolio of freeholds and head leases, offering the potential for income generation from ground rents, that is both secure and hedged against inflation, and the potential for capital growth from active asset management.

