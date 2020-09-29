Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Short Interest Update

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:HMMR) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a growth of 152.7% from the August 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of HMMR traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,320. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.19. Hammer Fiber Optics has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50.
Hammer Fiber Optics Company Profile
