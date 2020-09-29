HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.07 Million

Wall Street analysts expect HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) to announce $59.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for HealthStream’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $57.96 million and the highest is $60.00 million. HealthStream reported sales of $62.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full year sales of $239.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $236.30 million to $241.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $222.16 million, with estimates ranging from $209.60 million to $232.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow HealthStream.

Get HealthStream alerts:

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $60.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HSTM shares. Barrington Research upgraded HealthStream to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of HealthStream from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. HealthStream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTM traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.05. 100,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,288. HealthStream has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $29.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.54 million, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.37.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSTM. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in HealthStream by 65.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in HealthStream by 202.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in HealthStream by 210.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in HealthStream in the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. 72.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HealthStream (HSTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.