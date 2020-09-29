HeartBout Achieves Market Capitalization of $65,280.11 (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 29th. In the last seven days, HeartBout has traded 1% lower against the dollar. One HeartBout token can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HeartBout has a total market cap of $65,280.11 and $1,348.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HeartBout Profile

HeartBout (HB) is a token. It was first traded on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 tokens. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here . HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com

Buying and Selling HeartBout

HeartBout can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

