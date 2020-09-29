HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Short Interest Up 176.0% in September

HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 176.0% from the August 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HDELY traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $12.09. 18,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,857. HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $15.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HDELY shares. Societe Generale lowered shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

