Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals (LON:HEMO) Trading 0.7% Higher

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HEMO) shares traded up 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 11.41 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 10.83 ($0.14). 2,424,121 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 10,615,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.75 ($0.14).

The company has a market cap of $46.96 million and a P/E ratio of -27.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 415.66, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6.67.

About Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals (LON:HEMO)

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies and treatments for blood diseases. It is developing CDX bi-specific antibody, an immunotherapy product for patient conditioning undergoing bone marrow/hematopoietic stem cell (BM/HSC) transplants and/or for relapsed acute myelogenous leukemia patients; and Hu-PHEC, a cell therapy product for BM/HSC transplants.

