Homeserve plc (LON:HSV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Homeserve plc (LON:HSV) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,258.33 ($16.44).
HSV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Homeserve in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Homeserve in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Homeserve in a report on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Homeserve from GBX 1,025 ($13.39) to GBX 1,010 ($13.20) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Homeserve in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.
In related news, insider Tom Rusin acquired 15,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,328 ($17.35) per share, with a total value of £209,306.08 ($273,495.47). Also, insider Olivier Grémillon acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,226 ($16.02) per share, for a total transaction of £24,520 ($32,039.72). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 17,803 shares of company stock worth $23,437,834.
About Homeserve
HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to household customers under the HomeServe brand. It offers plumbing, drainage, electrics, water supply pipe, gas supply pipe, appliance repair, pest infestation, and locksmith services, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services.
Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker
Receive News & Ratings for Homeserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homeserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.