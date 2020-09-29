Hydrogenics (TSE:HYG) Trading Up 0.3%

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2020

Hydrogenics Co. (TSE:HYG) (NASDAQ:HYGS) shares traded up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$19.59 and last traded at C$19.59. 2,488 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 8,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.53.

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.42. The stock has a market cap of $372.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.77.

Hydrogenics Company Profile (TSE:HYG)

Hydrogenics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures hydrogen generation products based on water electrolysis technology; and fuel cell products based on proton exchange membrane (PEM) technology. It operates through two segments, OnSite Generation and Power Systems.

