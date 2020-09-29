ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 73.9% from the August 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of IMUC traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.32. 2,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,781. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.05.

About ImmunoCellular Therapeutics

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immune-based therapies for the treatment of various cancers. Its products include ICT-107, a dendritic cell (DC) immunotherapy for the treatment of diagnosed glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); ICT-140, a DC-based immunotherapy targets tumor associated antigens on ovarian cancer; and ICT-121, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CD133 markers and CSCs to treat recurrent GBM and other solid tumor cancers.

