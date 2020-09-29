INDIVIOR PLC/S (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Short Interest Update

INDIVIOR PLC/S (OTCMKTS:INVVY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 76.9% from the August 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

INVVY traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $7.70. 33,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,398. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.37. INDIVIOR PLC/S has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

A number of analysts recently commented on INVVY shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of INDIVIOR PLC/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of INDIVIOR PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of INDIVIOR PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of INDIVIOR PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, alcohol use disorder, opiate overdose, and schizophrenia. It markets and promotes SUBLOCADE injection for subcutaneous use; and SUBOXONE sublingual film, SUBOXONE sublingual tablet, and SUBUTEX sublingual tablet, as well as sells legacy analgesic products that include Temgesic, Burpex, and Buprenex.

