Indoor Harvest Corp (OTCMKTS:INQD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Indoor Harvest Corp (OTCMKTS:INQD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a decrease of 64.7% from the August 31st total of 93,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,383,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS INQD remained flat at $$0.00 on Tuesday. 16,274,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,088,836. Indoor Harvest has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.

Get Indoor Harvest alerts:

About Indoor Harvest

Indoor Harvest Corp., a technology company, enables the production of biopharma grade cannabis for research and development of true pharma grade personalized medicines. It designs integrated controlled environment facilities, including high pressure aeroponics, HVAC system designs, LED lighting technologies, and various sensors and control technologies under the Indoor Harvest brand.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Indoor Harvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indoor Harvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.