Indoor Harvest Corp (OTCMKTS:INQD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Indoor Harvest Corp (OTCMKTS:INQD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a decrease of 64.7% from the August 31st total of 93,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,383,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS INQD remained flat at $$0.00 on Tuesday. 16,274,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,088,836. Indoor Harvest has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.
About Indoor Harvest
