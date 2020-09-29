InflationCoin Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (IFLT)

InflationCoin (CURRENCY:IFLT) traded up 29.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. One InflationCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. InflationCoin has a market capitalization of $59,382.09 and $4.00 worth of InflationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, InflationCoin has traded up 38.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.66 or 0.00628621 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00008192 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005824 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00029571 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $552.71 or 0.05135306 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000109 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000777 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

About InflationCoin

InflationCoin (IFLT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2016. InflationCoin’s total supply is 44,790,092,020 coins. InflationCoin’s official website is inflationcoin.org . The Reddit community for InflationCoin is /r/inflationcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . InflationCoin’s official Twitter account is @inflationcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

InflationCoin Coin Trading

InflationCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InflationCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InflationCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InflationCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

