Ink (INK) Price Up 13.6% Over Last Week

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded up 54.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Ink has a market capitalization of $610,991.60 and approximately $99,894.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ink has traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar. One Ink token can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009287 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00265083 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00040794 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00091921 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.59 or 0.01600324 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000242 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00184657 BTC.

About Ink

Ink’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The official website for Ink is ink.one . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

Ink Token Trading

Ink can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

