Ink Reaches Market Capitalization of $610,991.60 (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 54.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 29th. Ink has a total market cap of $610,991.60 and $99,894.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ink has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ink token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ink alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009287 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00265083 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00040794 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00091921 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.59 or 0.01600324 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000242 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00184657 BTC.

About Ink

Ink’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The official website for Ink is ink.one . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

Buying and Selling Ink

Ink can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.