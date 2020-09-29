Innova Gaming Group (TSE:IGG) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Innova Gaming Group Inc (TSE:IGG) dropped 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.50 and last traded at C$2.50. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 47,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.51.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.50.

Innova Gaming Group Company Profile (TSE:IGG)

Innova Gaming Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Game Enterprises designs, develops, produces, markets, and services games, systems and tickets for the North American gaming industry, predominantly in the business to government (B2G) lottery sector. Its primary product is Lucky Tab machine (LT-3), an extended play instant ticket vending machine (ITVM) that dispenses tickets while simultaneously displaying the results of each ticket on a video monitor in an entertaining fashion.

