INO COIN Price Tops $2.46 (INO)

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 29th. One INO COIN token can now be bought for $2.46 or 0.00022800 BTC on exchanges including Token Store and Exrates. INO COIN has a market cap of $443.27 million and $406,299.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, INO COIN has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get INO COIN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009278 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00265323 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00041312 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00092317 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.21 or 0.01594425 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000242 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00184465 BTC.

INO COIN Token Profile

INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 tokens. The official website for INO COIN is inocoin.eu . The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here

INO COIN Token Trading

INO COIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INO COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INO COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for INO COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INO COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.