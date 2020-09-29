Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.23.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $116.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Casey M. Tansey sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.27, for a total transaction of $1,551,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,491,582.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total value of $298,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 404,714 shares of company stock valued at $43,824,311 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 35.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,991,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,373,000 after buying an additional 1,049,959 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 38.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,209,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,231,000 after buying an additional 335,133 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 28.9% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,139,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,201,000 after buying an additional 255,313 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 18.4% during the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,103,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,013,000 after buying an additional 171,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 5.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 982,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,213,000 after buying an additional 48,497 shares in the last quarter.

INSP stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.93. 208,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 19.72 and a current ratio of 20.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.24 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.23. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $40.53 and a 1-year high of $132.69.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $12.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.06 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 69.69% and a negative return on equity of 35.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

