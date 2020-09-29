Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.53 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) will post ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.88) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Intellia Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.49) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.06) to ($1.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.92) to ($2.21). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 228.87% and a negative return on equity of 40.57%. The firm had revenue of $16.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.93.

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $21.61. 667,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,437. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.06. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.18 and a 52 week high of $25.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a current ratio of 7.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.69.

In related news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 5,000 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $109,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,352 shares in the company, valued at $10,311,444.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 5,615 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $127,460.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,845 shares of company stock valued at $581,815 over the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $18,306,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 93.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,608,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,814,000 after purchasing an additional 776,887 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 22.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,257,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,486,000 after purchasing an additional 768,947 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $8,790,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $5,024,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

