Inuvo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Inuvo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,050,000 shares, an increase of 158.5% from the August 31st total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Inuvo in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inuvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $0.60 price objective on shares of Inuvo in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

Get Inuvo alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inuvo stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inuvo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 406,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Inuvo as of its most recent SEC filing.

INUV traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,905,892. Inuvo has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $1.11.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 million.

About Inuvo

Inuvo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, provides data-driven platforms that automatically identify and message online audiences across video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native devices, channels, and formats in the United States. The company's digital marketplace allows advertisers and publishers the opportunity to buy and sell advertising space in real time.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.