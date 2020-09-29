Invent Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDEA) Short Interest Update

Invent Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDEA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Invent Ventures stock remained flat at $$0.02 on Tuesday. 20,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,959. Invent Ventures has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.09.
About Invent Ventures
Further Reading: What is a back-end load?
Receive News & Ratings for Invent Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invent Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.