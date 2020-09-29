Invent Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDEA) Short Interest Update

Invent Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDEA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Invent Ventures stock remained flat at $$0.02 on Tuesday. 20,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,959. Invent Ventures has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.09.

About Invent Ventures

Invent Ventures, Inc, formerly known as Los Angeles Syndicate of Technology, Inc, is venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed, start ups, growth capital, and early stage investments. The firm prefers to invest in technology companies including web-based software, digital media, mobile applications, social media, consumer internet, online advertising and healthcare technology .

