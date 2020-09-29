ITV PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ITV PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ITVPY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ITV PLC/ADR in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised ITV PLC/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised ITV PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on ITV PLC/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

ITVPY stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $8.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,638. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.14. ITV PLC/ADR has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $21.02.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

