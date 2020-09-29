J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th.

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:JSAIY traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.88. The stock had a trading volume of 27,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,231. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.48. J Sainsbury has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.78.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.